Harris Co. DA submits letter agreeing with pardon request for George Floyd

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg submitted a letter to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles agreeing with the request for a posthumous pardon for George Floyd.

On Monday, the request was submitted to Texas officials on behalf of Floyd for a drug arrest that was done by a now indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following the deadly Harding Street raid.

Before his death last year at the hands of a now convicted ex-Minneapolis police officer, Floyd was arrested in 2004 on a drug charge in Houston, where he grew up.

Floyd was later sentenced to 10 months in state jail after a plea agreement.

The ex-Houston officer who arrested Floyd is now having his case history reviewed after the deadly 2019 drug raid on Harding Street that left two civilians dead and officers injured.

In a statement earlier this week, DA Ogg said, "Prosecutors determined in 2019 that Floyd had been convicted on the lone word of Gerald Goines, a police officer we could no longer trust; we fully support a request that the Governor now pardon George Floyd from that drug conviction."

In the letter to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Thursday, DA Ogg wrote, "Former Officer Goines is not credible. We do not support the integrity of Mr. Floyd’s conviction and agree these circumstances warrant a posthumous pardon."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.