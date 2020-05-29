Trump condemns protesters, calls death of George Floyd a ‘tragedy’
The president delivered his remarks on Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Fla., just after a historic NASA space launch.
Protests rock United States over George Floyd’s death
In major cities across the country, people took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd.
Minneapolis police officer involved in death of George Floyd taken into custody, charged
Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday in the death of George Floyd, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said. Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder, manslaughter in George Floyd's death
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced charges Friday against Derek Chauvin, one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.
Gov. Abbott deploys state resources to Texas cities amid George Floyd protests
Texas DPS has sent more than 1,5000 officers to assist local police departments, according to a press release from the governor's office.
Twin Cities mayors: Vast majority of violent rioters are from out of state
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said Saturday that a vast majority of the rioters causing destruction are from out of state. Mayor Carter said all of the people arrested in St. Paul overnight were from out of state.
Wife of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin files for divorce after murder arrest
Kellie Chauvin, the wife of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd, is filing for divorce, her attorneys wrote in a statement.
Volunteers clean up trash, graffiti and debris following Twin Cities protests
Amid several days of protests that have erupted across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer held a knee on his neck on Monday, many residents of Minneapolis took to the streets to clean up their neighborhoods.
Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Janelle Monae among celebrities donating to Minneapolis protesters’ bail
Protests have spread across the United States condemning the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer held a knee on his neck on Monday, and many high-profile celebrities are rallying to donate money to help demonstrators who have been arrested make bail.
Biden speaks of racial 'open wound' amid protests over death of George Floyd
“The original sin of this country still stains our nation today,” Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said.
‘We must be better’: Former President Barack Obama issues statement on death of George Floyd
Former president Barack Obama weighed on the death of George Floyd, who was killed during an incident with Minneapolis police officers on Monday, writing “this shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America.”
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz calls Trump's tweet on protests 'not helpful'
Walz responded to President Donald Trump's tweet on Thursday night suggesting protesters in Minneapolis could be shot.
Police across US speak out against death of George Floyd
Police nationwide, in unequivocal and unprecedented language, have condemned the actions of Minneapolis police in the death of George Floyd.
CNN crew released after being arrested while reporting live in Minneapolis
Minnesota State Police arrested a CNN crew while they were reporting on the unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.