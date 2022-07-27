George Floyd's brother reacts to sentences for 2 officers present during Floyd's death

Since the tragic death of Houston native George Floyd in May 2020, our country has seen the biggest racially motivated activism since the civil rights movement.

Countless companies, politicians, and law enforcement agencies vowed to do better and diversify and yet two years later, a major overhaul to racist policing has yet to happen. Isiah Carey spoke exclusively to Floyd’s brother, Philonise, just minutes following the news that two of the officers who were present during Floyd’s murder were found guilty of federal crimes and sentenced to just over three years in prison.

Philonise said, "this criminal justice system needs to be torn down and rebuilt. They should have gotten the maximum amount of time because if I had committed the crime, I would have gotten the maximum amount of time. These people were there watching my brother being murdered, they helped commit the murder. These guys were monsters out there."

The former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were found guilty of violating Floyd’s civil rights. They will also be required to complete two years of supervised release following their prison sentences.

When it comes to legislation change at the federal level, Philonise says he is frustrated the promises made to him by lawmakers have stalled in Washington D.C.

"That judge exposed his self, because he constantly talked about, you’re a good police officer you were this. On May 25, you wasn’t a good police officer. My brother was murdered in broad daylight, broad daylight, and these guys are not being put behind bars and getting the maximum amount of time. How can the George Floyd Policing Act get passed if you have judges like that? Meaning that you have politicians that don’t want to pass these laws."

Kueng and Thao still face state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, in a trial set for late October.