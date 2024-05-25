Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
6
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

George Floyd remembered in Third Ward Celebration of Life by family, supporters

By
Published  May 25, 2024 4:41pm CDT
Death of George Floyd
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Four years after George Floyd's death due to police brutality sparked a global outcry, his family and community members gathered to honor his memory and advocate for justice.

Families enjoyed a day filled with food, music, and recreational activities in the Third Ward, Floyd's childhood neighborhood, as they reflected on his life and ongoing influence.

MORE STORIES RELATED TO THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

"To me, it's more painful every year because it's another year without him. It's just painful, but I call it the celebration of life," said LaTonya Floyd, George Floyd's sister.

The event, marked by a joyous atmosphere as people mingled and kids played basketball, doubled as a rally to keep Floyd's name at the forefront of the struggle for equality and justice.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Organizers deliberately held the remembrance at Cuney Homes, where Floyd was raised, symbolizing the continuation of a movement born from tragedy. Floyd's death has been a catalyst for widespread discussion and activism, his family emphasizes.

For many, the day was also about setting a precedent for future generations. "This is bigger than us. It's about the generation behind us. You keep fighting for justice," Bianca Williams, Floyd's niece, stated.