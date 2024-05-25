Four years after George Floyd's death due to police brutality sparked a global outcry, his family and community members gathered to honor his memory and advocate for justice.

Families enjoyed a day filled with food, music, and recreational activities in the Third Ward, Floyd's childhood neighborhood, as they reflected on his life and ongoing influence.

MORE STORIES RELATED TO THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

"To me, it's more painful every year because it's another year without him. It's just painful, but I call it the celebration of life," said LaTonya Floyd, George Floyd's sister.

The event, marked by a joyous atmosphere as people mingled and kids played basketball, doubled as a rally to keep Floyd's name at the forefront of the struggle for equality and justice.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Organizers deliberately held the remembrance at Cuney Homes, where Floyd was raised, symbolizing the continuation of a movement born from tragedy. Floyd's death has been a catalyst for widespread discussion and activism, his family emphasizes.

For many, the day was also about setting a precedent for future generations. "This is bigger than us. It's about the generation behind us. You keep fighting for justice," Bianca Williams, Floyd's niece, stated.