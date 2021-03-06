Chauvin trial judge must reconsider 3rd-degree murder charge, Court of Appeals rules
The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled the trial judge for the Derek Chauvin case must reconsider reinstating the third-degree murder charge in his case, according to an opinion issued Friday.
