Houston's Third Ward reacts to sentencing of Derek Chauvin

Nationwide, people are reacting to the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was found guilty of murdering Houston native George Floyd in May of 2020. On Friday, Chauvin was sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison.

"I feel like it’s half of justice," said Travis Cains.

Cains was close friends with Floyd. On Friday, we met with Cains moments after learning Chauvin’s prison sentence.

"We just thought we’d get more justice than 22 and a half years," said Cains. "If it was the other way around, George would have gotten a life sentence."

Floyd grew up in the Cuney Homes neighborhood in Houston’s Third Ward. On Friday, we discussed Chauvin’s sentence with those in Cuney Homes.

"I just thank God we got some type of justice for Floyd’s name," said Troy Williams. "We all knew who Floyd was. He brought light to this neighborhood."

"If they feel like he deserves 22, he should take that 22," said Rick Maddox. "But, if you take someone’s life, yours should be taken too."

According to Minnesota law, Chauvin could be eligible to be out of prison in 15 years.

"As a Black man, as a Black African American, we still don’t have equal rights," said Cains.

"I just want to make sure there’s still peace in the neighborhood, and nothing funny happens," said Williams. "I feel like they’ll try and let him out."

"Every man deserves another chance," said Willie Harper. "If he goes down there, does his time, he deserves another chance of freedom."

Chauvin also faces additional charges at the federal level. If guilty, he could spend more years in prison.