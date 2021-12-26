Expand / Collapse search

Crime and safety and police reform in America - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Examining crime and safety and police reform in America

While progress on the issue of policing was pretty limited at our state legislature this year, Houston was among many cities that embraced a slate of police reforms aimed at rebuilding trust with a skeptical public.

Houston - This year is ending with a guilty plea to federal civil rights charges by Derrick Chauvin - the former Minneapolis police officer responsible for killing George Floyd.

He’s now set to spend at least 20 years in prison.

Derek Chauvin sentence: 22.5 years in prison for murder of George Floyd

Well-known attorney and reform activist Lee Merritt called the development significant evidence of a fundamental, ongoing, national shift toward improved accountability for those in law enforcement.

Houston attorney Lee Merritt talks George Floyd and Texas justice system

FOX 26's Greg Groogan sat down with Lee Merritt for a one-on-one conversation with one of the most sought-after civil rights attorneys in the country and why he thinks he should be the top legal authority in Texas.

While progress on the issue of policing was pretty limited at our state legislature this year, Houston was among many cities that embraced a slate of police reforms aimed at rebuilding trust with a skeptical public.

Are we, as a nation, are gradually headed in the right direction? 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP