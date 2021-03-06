George Floyd’s cause of death, ex-cop’s force will be keys in Chauvin trial
Video showed Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into George Floyd’s neck, ignoring the Black man’s cries that he couldn’t breathe. But even with that powerful footage, legal experts say the case isn’t a slam dunk.
Chauvin trial judge must reconsider 3rd-degree murder charge, Court of Appeals rules
The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled the trial judge for the Derek Chauvin case must reconsider reinstating the third-degree murder charge in his case, according to an opinion issued Friday.
Families of people killed in police altercations plan positive change as Chauvin trial starts
A coalition of families and activists made their intentions very clear on Friday, saying they will be a loud voice for change throughout the trial of Derek Chauvin.