May 25, 2022 declared George Floyd Remembrance Day by Mayor Turner

It's been two years since Houston native George Floyd passed away at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

His death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and conversations about race. In honor of Floyd's memory, the Houston Public Library announced it will be hosting its inaugural commemorative lecture, which was delivered by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Wednesday, May 25; the anniversary of Floyd's death.

During the event, Mayor Turner is issued an official proclamation for May 25 as George Floyd Remembrance Day in Houston.

"The two years since his death have been a transformation for Houston and the nation," said Tuner.

To also mark the day, the city unveiled a statue of George that everyone can go see at Tom Bass Regional Park.

George Floyd’s family members joined Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Mayor Turner, and County Judge Lina Hidalgo at the unveiling of the new sculpture called, ‘Conversation with George." Funds were donated by local philanthropists.

LaTonya Floyd, older sibling to George Floyd tells FOX 26, it's moments like these that help the family through.

"Moments like this are what keeps us alive," said LaTonya. "I know his touch. I know his hugs, I know exactly how he feels, and I’ll never forget it."