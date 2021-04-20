Residents attend vigil for George Floyd at McGregor Park

Most of the people FOX 26 spoke to seem to share the same sentiment. They were happy to hear a guilty verdict and say it’s a step in the right direction, but as a country we still have a long way to go.



"I stand in solidarity with George Floyd and I personally believe this verdict does not substitute real policy," said Kayle Knowles. "We have to continue this fight because today we learned our voices have been heard, and in order for real change to happen is to keep going and not give up. I send all my love to George Floyd’s family and every Black life that has been lost a the hands of police brutality."

"It brought tears to my eyes because I was not expecting it or even hope for it," said Shelly Baker. "I thought it was going to be the same as usual, but also I know it doesn’t bring back George Floyd."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



"It’s super emotional and it’s just the tip of the iceberg, we are nowhere near anything we can call justice," said Richard Molina. "At the moment, this is just a small step in the direction we need to go."

"I’m feeling a lot of emotions," said Laura Gallier. "I just want to say Black Lives Matter that’s why I’m here."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP