Local community activist reacts to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

Celebrations on the streets of Minneapolis as a guilty verdict on all charges came down for former police officer, Derek Chauvin.

Many community leaders and activists, were surprised by Tuesday's verdict like Ashton Wood, organizer of the Houston chapter of Black Lives Matter.

"This is a small step towards justice," said Woods. "People actually took the time to look within themself to think about the biases that they carry."

Woods tells FOX 26, Tuesday’s verdict showed some accountability, but there needs to be more.

Right now, there are several bills being discussed on the federal and state level including House Bill 8.

If HB8, is passed it would in part ban chokeholds and require officers to intervene if their partner is using excessive force. It would also address qualified immunity, which shields government officials from litigation.

On the federal level, there is the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Many lawmakers now vowing to take action on what some politicians say is long overdue.

"They [Floyd’s family] want the George Floyd Act signed by the president," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "I met with the president and he said he will sign that bill."

Three Minneapolis police officers are awaiting trials. All three have been charged with aiding and abetting unintentional second degree murder, along with second degree manslaughter.

The trio stand trial on August 23.

The federal George Floyd Act is currently being discussed on the Senate floor.