La Marque police have made an arrest related to a capital murder case.

Michael Julien, 34, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals and La Marque Police Detectives Thursday. Julien's arrest was made in connection to the December 2017 murder of Charleston Harris.

This breakthrough in the case came with the assistance of the FBI's Cellular Analyst Survey Team, or C.A.S.T., and their help connecting the suspect to the evidence.

Julien is currently in custody and will face capital murder charges related to Harris' death.

The La Marque Police Department will work closely with the Galveston County District Attorney's office to ensure a thorough prosecution of the case. The department says it remains committed to transparency and will continue to provide updates when appropriate.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the La Marque Crime Stoppers tip line at 409-938-8477.