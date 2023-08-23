Expand / Collapse search
Galveston police K-9 Officer Jorka Survives life-threatening altercation with suspect

By
Published 
Brazoria County
FOX 26 Houston

Brazoria County, TX - Galveston Police Department is currently filled with joy after K-9 Officer Jorka is back to work after an incident left him fighting for his life.

On June 15, Officer Jorka was in Brazoria County working to track a suspect, when Jorka came in contact with the suspect, restraining him.

The suspect then attacked Jorka by kicking, punching, and suffocating him. 

Courtesy of Memorial Hermann- K-9 Officer Jorka

Jorka didn't quit though, he put up a great fight before the backup arrived, and stayed with the suspect before collapsing. 

Authorities on the scene contacted Memorial Hermann Life flight to transport Jorka to the nearest veterinary clinic. Jorka spent 11 days in the ICU before recovering.

Now, today Jorka, Officer Murph, US Marshal O'Connor, and GPD gathered to honor the Life flight crew who saved Jorka's life.

Image 1 of 3

Courtesy of Memorial Hermann- K-9 Officer Jorka