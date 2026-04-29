Galveston County inmate charged with murder after assaulting another inmate at county jail

The Brief A Galveston County inmate has been charged with murder after allegedly assaulting another inmate causing her death at the Galveston County Jail, officials said. According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Crystal Walker is charged with allegedly murdering 58-year-old Bessie Burgan. Walker's bond has been set at $500,000.



A Galveston County inmate has been charged with murder after allegedly assaulting another inmate causing her death at the Galveston County Jail, officials said.

Galveston County inmate charged with murder after allegedly attacking another inmate

What we know:

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Crystal Walker is charged with allegedly murdering 58-year-old Bessie Burgan.

Crystal Walker

Authorities said the incident occurred at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday.

Officials said Burgan was taken to UTMB in Galveston where she later died.

Following a review of surveillance video, witness interviews, and consultation with the Galveston County District Attorney's Office, Walker was charged with murder, officials stated.

Authorities stated Walker was in custody for a probation violation related to possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1>=1g<4g.

Walker's bond has been set at $500,000.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the assault were not provided by authorities.

What they're saying:

Officials said, "In accordance with Texas Jail Standards, the Texas Rangers are conducting an independent investigation into the in-custody death. The Galveston County District Attorney's Office responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation."