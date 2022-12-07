A Houston PD officer was hospitalized Wednesday morning after a crash with a train in the Heights area.

MORE STORIES INVOLVING HOUSTON PD

Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded. What we do know, however, is it happened in the 6700 block of Fulton St.

That's where, according to HPD's Twitter, investigators were called to the scene of what they described as "a train vs car crash." Initial and preliminary details are the driver, an unidentified HPD officer, was "reporting to work."

The officer was rushed to Memorial Hermann in serious condition.

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.