FOX 26’s Matthew Seedorff joins Hurricane Hunters for Ian coverage

Hurricane Ian
FOX 26 Houston

As Hurricane Ian was strengthening and moving towards Florida, Matthew Seedorff got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly into the storm with a crew of hurricane hunters.

The elite crew called Hurricane Hunters flew through Hurricane Ian's powerful winds to forecast the intensity of the storm. 

FOX 26 also got an opportunity to join them, as our Matthew Seedorff got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly into the storm with a crew of hurricane hunters.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s Gulf Coast, bringing damaging winds of up to 150 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. 