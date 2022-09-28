FOX 26’s Matthew Seedorff joins Hurricane Hunters for Ian coverage

The elite crew called Hurricane Hunters flew through Hurricane Ian's powerful winds to forecast the intensity of the storm.

MORE: Hurricane hunters say Ian flight was ‘worst’ of their careers: ‘dropped 1,200 feet instantaneously’

FOX 26 also got an opportunity to join them, as our Matthew Seedorff got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly into the storm with a crew of hurricane hunters.

RELATED: Intense videos show Hurricane Ian bringing sweeping winds, damage to Florida

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s Gulf Coast, bringing damaging winds of up to 150 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status.