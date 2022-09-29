Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday as Florida assesses catastrophic damage and a growing death toll.
Mattress Mack helps Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
Houston’s favorite mattress salesman, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale held a donation drive Thursday at Gallery Furniture saying it’s our turn to help the people in Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian after they came to our aid during Harvey.
Survivors speak of Hurricane Ian’s wrath at Florida trailer park
“I literally watched my house disappear with everything in it, right before my eyes,” one survivor said. The man added that he initially planned to stay home and ride the storm out.
Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety
"She wasn’t leaving one way or the other," the man told rescuers.
NOAA maps show street-by-street views of Hurricane Ian's destruction
Before-and-after photos from NOAA flights show the street-level damage Hurricane Ian left behind in Sanibel, Cape Coral, and Fort Myers. Here’s how to look up a specific street or address.
Hurricane Ian vs Hurricane Charley: Exact same landfall location and strength but different impacts
During the last two decades, Lee County, Florida, has been ground zero for two major hurricanes with nearly identical strength, but that is where the similarities end between the two destructive storms.
The era of the Gulf: Ian joins list of 5 other destructive hurricanes in recent years
Once a hurricane makes it into the Gulf of Mexico, there's pretty much no way out without hitting land somewhere. And warm water just fuels the storms even more.
Disney, Universal reopening after weathering Hurricane Ian
Orlando theme parks that temporarily shut their doors in the face of Hurricane Ian are beginning to reopen.
Hurricane Ian heading for the Carolinas after slamming Florida
The National Hurricane Center placed Ian about 145 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina and forecast a “life-threatening storm surge” and hurricane conditions along the Carolina coastal area later Friday.
Houston Astros raising money to donate to Hurricane Ian relief
Houston Astros announce that proceeds from their game this weekend will go towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The Astros Foundation will also be collecting donations from fans interested in supporting.
Tracking Hurricane Ian: How a storm surge can be the dangerous part of tropical systems
FOX 26 Meteorologist Lena Maria Arango explains why storm surge is often considered the most dangerous component of tropical systems
Hurricane Ian aftermath: White House ramping up relief efforts for affected victims
Hurricane Ian has ravaged so much of the state of Florida and it's getting stronger as it heads for another landfall in South Carolina. As a result, the Biden Administration met with FEMA to assess the damage to provide relief to affected residents.
Hurricane Ian: South Carolina residents preparing for second landfall
Ian was a tropical storm Thursday but was expected to intensify again over the Atlantic Ocean and menace the South Carolina coast. In Florida, the president declared a major disaster over the devastation.
Hurricane Ian aftermath: Florida ravaged by damaging winds, death toll uncertain
Residents in Florida are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday but the death toll remains uncertain.
FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too
Join FOX in our support of the American Red Cross relief efforts and help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian viral footage: Water bursts through condo like a scene out of 'The Shining'
Rescue crews are wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2
Now a tropical storm, Ian continues to bring life-threatening flooding, storm surge and high winds to parts of Florida before moving toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
Video: Hurricane Ian wipes out Fort Myers Beach, Florida
It’s one of several barrier islands in southwest Florida that were hit hardest by Ian’s wrath.
Florida flamingos ride out Hurricane Ian in bathroom
As Hurricane Ian came ashore Wednesday, millions of Floridians either evacuated or hunkered down at home. That included some of St. Petersburg’s most famous feathered friends.
Ian now downgraded to Tropical Storm after tearing through Florida
In the aftermath of Ian, which has now been downgraded to a Tropical Storm, Florida residents are left to pick up the pieces after it made landfall as a near Category 5 hurricane on Wednesday.