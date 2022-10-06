Expand / Collapse search

Texas ranked 3rd in states most impacted by natural disaster: survey

HOUSTON - A recent report from WalletHub lists Texas in its top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters.

Following the tragedy and devastation of Hurricane Ian, damages are reported to be almost $57 billion. Due to this, WalletHub conducted a survey to determine the states most impacted by natural disasters by comparing the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980 and the loss amount per capita of those disasters.

Texas landed third out of the 50 states as most impacted by natural disasters.

According to WalletHub's report, the state ranked first in the number of climate disasters costing $1 billion or more in damage from 1980-2022 and 8th in the loss amount from climate disasters costing $1 billion or more in damage per capita.

You can find the survey and how other states fared in comparison by clicking here.