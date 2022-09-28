As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s Gulf Coast, it brought with it damaging winds of up to 150 mph.

Hurricane Ian makes landfall: What we know

The severe winds make it just shy of Category 5, the most devastating status for a hurricane.

Shocking videos from Storyful captured some intense incidents as Ian began picking up speed.

Prior to making landfall, Ian was expected to cause catastrophic storm surges, winds, flooding, and the possibility of tornadoes across the Florida peninsula.

This is because Ian grew to a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane overnight and made landfall just after 3 p.m. ET near Cayo Costa, not far from the heavily populated Fort Myers area, the National Hurricane Center said.

Florida remains under a state of emergency with the governor warning residents to brace themselves and take shelter over the next couple of days.

"This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said early Wednesday.

"It’s time to hunker down and prepare for the storm," DeSantis added. "Do what you need to do to stay safe. If you are where that storm is approaching, you’re already in hazardous conditions. It’s going to get a lot worse very quickly."