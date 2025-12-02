Texas man accused of choking Houston police K-9 officer

The Brief A San Antonio man is facing charges for choking a Houston police K-9 officer. According to court documents, 50-year-old Talmadge Blount is charged with interference with a police service animal. The incident occurred on Sunday.



A San Antonio man is facing charges for allegedly choking a Houston police K-9 officer.

According to court documents, 50-year-old Talmadge Blount is charged with interference with a police service animal.

Talmadge Blount

What we know:

Houston police said the incident occurred on Holly Hall Street and Knight Road on Sunday in reference to a trespassing call.

Authorities said they received a report that a homeless man was inside a vacant apartment and refused to leave on Sunday.

Officials said an officer spoke with Blount, who refused to come out.

The K-9 was then released into the apartment and encountered Blount.

There was a struggle between Blount and the K-9.

The documents stated Blount used his hand to, "pull K9 choke chain and harness to apply pressure to K-9's neck, impending K-9's breathing and circulation."

The documents added Blount, "choked K-9 until K-9 was unconscious, and had to be tased to stop choking K-9."

Houston police officials said the K-9 is expected to be OK.

Blount is currently in custody in Harris County.

The backstory:

Court records state that Blount has a long list of crimes including assault on a public servant, terroristic threat against a public servant, attempted harassment of a public servant, attempted assault on a public servant, attempted assault on a peace officer, assault-bodily injury, and several other misdemeanors.

What's next:

Blount is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Bond for Blount was set at $40,000.