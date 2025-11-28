Expand / Collapse search
Greengate Drive shooting: Harris County authorities investigating deadly shooting in Spring

Updated  November 28, 2025 9:39pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
SPRING, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating following a deadly shooting on Greengate Drive in Spring. 

Officials said the shooting occurred on Greengate Drive near Spring Stuebner Road. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A second man, who was also shot, was taken to the hospital. 

Deputies say they have detained a possible suspect connected to the shooting. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the victim or the suspect. 

The motive behind the shooting is unknown. 

The Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

