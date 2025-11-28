Greengate Drive shooting: Harris County authorities investigating deadly shooting in Spring
SPRING, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating following a deadly shooting on Greengate Drive in Spring.
Officials said the shooting occurred on Greengate Drive near Spring Stuebner Road.
Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)
Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, who was also shot, was taken to the hospital.
Deputies say they have detained a possible suspect connected to the shooting.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide any information on the victim or the suspect.
The motive behind the shooting is unknown.
The Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4.