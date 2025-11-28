Greengate Drive shooting: Harris County authorities investigating deadly shooting in Spring

The Brief Harris County authorities are investigating following a deadly shooting on Greengate Drive in Spring. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man, who was also shot, was taken to the hospital.



Spring shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting

Officials said the shooting occurred on Greengate Drive near Spring Stuebner Road.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, who was also shot, was taken to the hospital.

Deputies say they have detained a possible suspect connected to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the victim or the suspect.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.