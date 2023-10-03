A Fort Bend County family is grieving the death of their teenage daughter, who was killed crossing the street with her friends last November. The driver who hit her was not charged.

John Williams recalls the tragic death of his 13-year-old daughter, Haven Williams, on Nov. 14, 2022. She and two of her friends were headed home from a bike ride when they attempted to walk across the intersection of Hawks Prairie and Spring Green Boulevards.

"She was using the crosswalk button. It wasn't working. Instead of waiting, she went. She cleared the first lane of northbound traffic, and then was hit by traffic coming from the south," Williams said.

Haven was struck by an oncoming car and life-flighted to the hospital. She died days later from traumatic brain and lung injuries. The driver, who stayed on the scene, was not cited and allowed to leave.

Williams said he was told the driver would not face any prosecution in the case. The driver told police he didn't see Haven coming.

"How you can't notice my daughter coming, right here? It's wide open. Where's she coming out of nowhere from?" Williams asked.

Williams became even more disturbed after seeing the Sept. 28 death of a 14-year-old bicyclist who was struck on the crosswalk while walking to school, near the 6000 block of Mason Road. The driver, 20-year-old Devin Delvalle, was taken into custody.

"While my daughter was being life-flighted to the hospital, this guy was being patted on the back and told to go home. This DA showed up to the scene and arrested this man," Williams said. "The investigator told me that even if he was going 40 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, it would just be a misdemeanor, and it's not enough to give him a felony or a manslaughter charge."

The Fort Bend County DA's Office said the evidence did not support criminal charges, as the driver had the right of way and the pedestrian was crossing illegally. The office said this was also confirmed by video and multiple eyewitnesses.

While Haven's death is devastating, her family says she was able to help save five people through organ donations.

Full statement from the District Attorney's Office:

We are aware of this past incident. The evidence did not support criminal charges, as the driver had the right of way and the pedestrian was crossing illegally. This was confirmed by video and multiple eyewitnesses. The Chief Vehicular Crimes prosecutor did speak to the parents of the victim at the conclusion of the investigation.