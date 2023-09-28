A teen boy on a bike was killed in a crash with a car near a school in Fort Bend County on Thursday morning, authorities say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. near Mason Road and Cinco Park Road.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a civilian performing CPR on the boy, the sheriff’s office says.

The boy did not survive his injuries. Authorities say he is believed to be 14 or 15 years old.

The Fort Bend County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly crash on Mason Road.

The driver remained at the scene, and intoxication is not suspected, the sheriff’s office says.

The investigation into how the crash occurred continues. The sheriff’s office says, at this time, it appears that the boy was on his bike in the crosswalk.

The crash occurred down the road from Creek Elementary. Authorities said parents should access the school from the north due to road closures during the investigation.