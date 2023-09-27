One man killed in hit-and-run accident in Spring, authorities searching for red pickup truck

Authorities from Precinct 4 are actively investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a motorcyclist that occurred around 7:45 p.m. on September 27, in Spring. According to Captain Zitzmann, who provided details over the phone, the incident took place in the vicinity of 20081 Holzwarth.

The victim, identified as a middle-aged white male riding a motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a red pickup truck. Tragically, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel.

Following the collision, the red pickup truck involved in the incident left the scene, prompting an urgent investigation by law enforcement authorities. Accident investigators have been dispatched to the scene and have closed the roadway to gather crucial evidence. This road closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Deputies are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Tips and information can be provided by contacting Precinct 4.