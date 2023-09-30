North Houston crash leaves 1 dead, suspect left the scene: police
HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene of a deadly crash that occurred Saturday afternoon.
Details are limited at this time, but authorities say they are on the scene at 243 Julia Street for a crash where one person has been pronounced dead.
The suspect in the incident left the scene before police arrived.
No other information has been released at this time. We will continue to update this story as it develops.