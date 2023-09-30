The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal car crash in the 17400 block of Wild Oak Road on Sept. 30.

Authorities say, around 3:04 a.m., a woman failed to stop at the stop sign or drive in a single lane in an intersection.

She continued driving down south of the intersection and struck a tree in an open field, according to the sheriff's office.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ An unknown female driver lost her life in a fiery crash in the early hours of September 30, 2023 in the 17400 block of Wild Oak Road, southbound.

The field was located on the south side of the interaction, according to deputies.

Authorities say, after stopping, the Jeep caught on fire due to the crash. The woman inside was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division is still investigating this case.