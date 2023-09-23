Three people, including a young child, were taken to the hospital after a crash in northwest Houston.

The crash occurred at the intersection of North Shepherd and Tidwell around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, one car ran a stop sign and struck another car in the intersection.

The Houston Police Department investigates a crash on Tidwell and N Shepherd.

Police say two adults and two children were in one car, and one adult was in the other car.

Authorities say both drivers were taken to the hospital. A young child, possibly an infant, was also taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

Police say the intersection was being controlled by stop signs because the traffic lights weren’t working.

The investigation into the crash continues.