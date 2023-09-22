On September 21, a Fort Bend County jury handed down a life sentence to Andrew Christopher Burke, 36, of Massachusetts. Burke was found guilty of Solicitation to Commit Capital Murder, following a trial that revealed his attempt to orchestrate a murder-for-hire plot in 2022.

The case, which unfolded in Fort Bend County, centered on Burke's alleged plan to hire a hitman to murder his Sugar Land landlord amid a pending eviction proceeding.

According to Chief Special Crimes Prosecutor Mark Hanna, in June 2022, Burke approached an individual, seeking their assistance in carrying out the heinous act of killing his landlord. However, the potential hitman reported Burke to the police for the request and agreed to cooperate as a confidential informant.

The informant, equipped with a recording device, engaged in meetings with Burke, capturing damning evidence.

During these recorded interactions, Burke reportedly promised to pay the informant for carrying out the murder and subsequently resorted to threats of torture if the act wasn't completed. Additionally, Burke provided the informant with a gun intended for use in the planned murder.

The investigation, spearheaded by Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Detective Carlos Arredondo, culminated in Burke's swift arrest.

Burke's troubles didn't end there. While in custody and awaiting trial, he reportedly committed assaults against jail guards and staff, further escalating the gravity of his offenses.

During closing statements, Prosecutor Katherine Peterson argued before the jury that "Andrew Burke should remain in prison for as long as he is a danger to the public." The jury concurred with this assessment, sentencing Burke to life in prison, accompanied by a maximum fine of $10,000.

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton commended law enforcement's swift action, preventing the potential murder of a property owner embroiled in eviction proceedings. Middleton emphasized the appropriateness of a life sentence, given Burke's criminal conduct and continued violence.