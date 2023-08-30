For Labor Day weekend, The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office and local law enforcement are implementing a "No Refusal" initiative.

This initiative will be in effect from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3.

During this time, law enforcement officers will be actively searching for drivers who show signs of impairment due to alcohol or other substances.

Attorneys from the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office will be on-site to promptly draft search warrants which will be presented to local judges, seeking authorization for a blood draw from drivers who exhibit clear evidence of intoxication.

Nurses will be present to perform the blood draws once the warrants are obtained.

Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld blood search warrants as a legal means to obtain evidence in DWI cases from suspects who are arrested but refuse to take a blow or blood test.

District Attorney Brian Middleton emphasized the importance of encouraging those who plan to drink, to also plan for a ride home before becoming impaired.

For further information regarding the No Refusal initiative or impaired driving prevention, please contact the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office or visit their official website.