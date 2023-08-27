The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an ongoing jury duty scam.

Officials say scammers have been calling local residents and impersonating personnel from the Fort Bend County District Clerk's Office and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

As part of the scam, the scammer claims that the resident must immediately pay for fines that were issued as a result of failing to report for jury duty service in order to avoid a warrant being issued for their arrest, officials say.

The sheriff’s office is warning residents not to fall for it. They say they will never call anyone and request payment or money of any kind.

Anyone who gets a call from someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office is encouraged to ask detailed questions, never agree to payment, and never give out personal information like date of birth or a social security number.