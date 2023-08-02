Expand / Collapse search
Foodies and Friends - HRW - RA Sushi

Houston Restaurant Weeks
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - On this episode of Foodies and Friends Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone visit with Manager Kayla Sorensen and Chef Alonso Moreno at RA Sushi in City Centre.

Katie Stone and Ruben Dominguez chat with Manager Kayla Sorensen and Chef Alonso Moreno at RA Sushi in City Centre about the offerings on this year's HRW menu

RA Sushi is offering a $25 3- course Lunch and a $55  4-Course Dinner during Houston Restaurant Weeks at both their City Centre and Highland Village locations

See menu offerings here.

For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

Watch FOODIES & FRIENDS - Mondays, Wednesdays at Fridays LIVE at 3PM as Ruben and Katie sit down with local chefs and feature HRW menus and dishes, streaming on fox26houston.com

Everything you want to know about Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023

RA Sushi

799 Town and Country Blvd - 713-331-2792

3908 Westheimer - 713-621-5800

Website - rasushi.com