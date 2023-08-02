Foodies and Friends - HRW - RA Sushi

On this episode of Foodies and Friends Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone visit with Manager Kayla Sorensen and Chef Alonso Moreno at RA Sushi in City Centre.

RA Sushi is offering a $25 3- course Lunch and a $55 4-Course Dinner during Houston Restaurant Weeks at both their City Centre and Highland Village locations

See menu offerings here.

For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

RA Sushi

799 Town and Country Blvd - 713-331-2792

3908 Westheimer - 713-621-5800

Website - rasushi.com