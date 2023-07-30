Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023 begins Aug. 1: Restaurants, menus, prices

It’s time to dine out and do good! Houston Restaurant Weeks begins Aug. 1 and runs through Labor Day on Sept. 4.

Hundreds of restaurants from all over the Houston area are participating in the annual event that raises funds for the Houston Food Bank.

Participating restaurants offer multi-course prix-fixe brunch, lunch and/or dinner menus at a special price. Brunch and lunch menus are $25 and include two or three courses. Dinner menus are $39 or $55 and include three or four courses.

The event was founded by restaurant correspondent and philanthropist Cleverly Stone in 2003, and is carried on by her daughter Katie Stone in her memory through the Cleverly Stone Foundation.

"HRW became my mother’s sole purpose," said Katie Stone. "She was relentless in her passion for its success and supporting the industry she loved. I know that she would be so happy that it continues to thrive! This year’s HRW will see a return to pre-pandemic donation amounts per meals sold, and we hope that area residents will come out to Dine Out & Do Good, which was her mantra."

For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

"As Houston Restaurant Weeks enters its 20th year of dining out for a cause, Houston Food Bank is grateful for the continued support of the Cleverley Stone Foundation," said Brian Greene, president/CEO of Houston Food Bank. "We also want to congratulate the Cleverley Stone Foundation on this special anniversary, and we look forward to being a part of this event for the next 20 years."