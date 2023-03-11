Flight made emergency landing in Houston due to reported medical issue onboard

A flight headed to a Chicago airport made an emergency landing in Houston due to a medical emergency reports say.

According to United Airlines, a flight scheduled to land in Chicago from Guatemala City was diverted to George Bush Intercontinental Airport due to a medical emergency around 5:39 p.m.

The airline said in their statement, "United flight 2007 from Chicago to Guatemala City landed safely in Houston (IAH) at 5:39 p.m. to address a medical situation, and is expected to re-depart shortly for Chicago."

The flight was scheduled to depart from IAH at 8 p.m. after the emergency landing and arrive at Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 10:51 p.m. according to the airline's flight status.