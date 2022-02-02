Family of teen shot 22 times while walking dog, asking for alleged murderer's bond to be revoked

The family of a teenager murdered while walking her dog is now asking for the suspect’s bond to be revoked.

On Wednesday, loved ones of 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez marched through downtown Houston, hoping to get the attention of judges at the criminal courthouse.

"We're asking that Judge Hazel Jones revoke the bond," said Blanca Mejia, Diamond's aunt.

On January 11th, Houston Police say Diamond was walking her dog when she was shot 22 times by her ex-boyfriend, 17-year-old Frank DeLeon. Less than a week later, he was arrested and charged with her murder.

The following day, he posted a $250,000 bond and was released, allowed to return home; except Deleon lives down the street from Diamond’s family.

"Why is he free? Is her life worth only $25,000? To us, it’s worth a lot more. We’re not even getting justice. He’s free and he lives in the same neighborhood as the mother’s family. So why is he free? The family has been harassed. Why is he free? Why have they not revoked the bond just yet?" Mejia said.

"In a lot of cases before, it was traditionally 10%. Some folks are going for under 1% or 2% and we don’t want to think that that is the case in this case because that adds insult to injury to this family," said Cesar Espinosa, Director of FIEL.

"He had the guts to shoot my daughter 22 times. Assume the consequences. Go to jail," said Anna Machado, Diamond's mother.

Machado believes Deleon’s parents should also be held responsible.

"I’m responsible if my kids do something in school. They’ll call me. Out in the streets, the cops will call me, if they’re caught doing something. They’ll call me first," Machado said.

"He lives across an elementary school and I want to make that public. Why? Because he’s not only a danger to society, but a danger to that school," said Mejia.

"This person, this animal, this monster continues to threaten this family and continues to go and make this family miserable," Espinosa said.

Officials with the Harris County District Attorney's Office say since Deleon has not violated any conditions of his bond so far, it cannot be revoked unless the judge decides to make that change.

"We are fully focused on getting justice for Diamond. We fully support getting violent criminals off our streets, and we will do everything in our power to convict the defendant of this vicious murder and deliver justice to Diamond’s family, her friends, and the entire community," said Dane Schiller, spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.