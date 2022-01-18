16-year-old's boyfriend charged with murder after shooting teen 22 times while walking dog

17-year-old Frank Deleon appeared in court for the first time Tuesday afternoon, charged with murdering his girlfriend. Police say 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez was shot and killed last week while walking her dog in southwest Houston.

It happened on the 5100 block of Markwood Lane.

Police say Deleon was having an affair with another girl.

According to the victim's mother, Anna Machado, Diamond found out and confronted Deleon. She agreed to meet him at the park down the street from their home. Prosecutors say Diamond was shot 22 times, mostly in the back.

Federal investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives spent Tuesday afternoon with their K9 unit, sweeping the memorial site. Diamond's loved ones forced to temporarily move a portion of the memorial, after receiving multiple death threats over the last week.

"I’m in pain. I’m in pain. I feel relief. Yes I do. But I’m in pain. It hurts me," said Machado.

Prosecutors say Deleon had packed a suitcase with enough items to indicate he was planning on leaving for more than one night.

"I didn’t even ask who it was, I already knew it was him," Machado said.

Machado says she never liked Deleon. Her instincts told her she couldn’t trust him even though the two were childhood friends and lived just blocks away from each other in the neighborhood.

But Anna never expected he would one day become her daughter’s killer.

"If I had seen a red flag, you think I wouldn’t have done something about it? Yes. But my daughter never came home with bruises or any other red flags," Machado said.

Deleon’s bond is now set at $250,000. He was not granted a personal bond.

"He doesn’t deserve a bond. I don’t think so. I don’t think that’s right. I don’t care if he had no priors. I don’t care. Whatever he did, the way he executed my daughter, and he’s walking the streets like nothing and mocking people. What kind of animal is that?" Machado said.

As part of Deleon's bond conditions, he's not allowed to have contact with family and must wear a GPS monitoring device and abide by a curfew. He is not allowed to do drugs, alcohol, or possess any weapons. He will also not be allowed to attend school in meantime.