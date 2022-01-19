Teen suspect charged with murder of Diamond Alvarez, 16, makes bond, records show

article

The teen suspect charged with murder in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez has made bond, court records show.

Frank Deleon Jr., 17, was arrested on Monday, and his bond was set at $250,000.

Deleon will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device and abide by curfew among other bond conditions. He will also not be allowed to attend school in meantime.

The shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. January 11 in the 15400 block of Park Manor Street.

According to police, Deleon was in a romantic relationship with Alvarez and another female. When Alvarez learned about the other relationship, she met Deleon at a nearby park, where he shot her, police say.

Her family said the girl had left the home that night saying she was going on a walk with the family dog. She never returned home, but the dog did. Her family knew something was wrong and found Alvarez down the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

