'Threatening' wildfire reported in Dayton

Fire crews in Dayton are heading to a wildfire that is said to be spreading quickly.

Dayton, Texas wildfire

What we know:

The Dayton Volunteer Fire Department says the wildfire is in the area of County Road 676.

Officials say the fire is spreading quickly and threatening nearby structures.

Others in the area are being asked to use caution and watch for first responders.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.