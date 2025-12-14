Houston weather: Cool for now, freezing for Monday morning

The Brief Cooling Off Sunday Freeze Watch Monday Morning Bouncing Back To Spring-Like Warmth Later Next Week



Much of Sunday will be overcast as temperatures continue to plummet. Then, we could see our first freeze of the season Monday morning.

Cooling off Sunday

Overnight, the cold front pushed through the area and will slowly be dropping our temperatures throughout the day.

Scattered showers popped up this morning, giving us drizzle and isolated patches of fog.

Cold Monday morning

The National Weather Service has upgraded its Monday morning Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for most of the FOX 26 area. It will be in effect from midnight to 9 a.m.

Northern counties have already experienced a freeze this season, so they are not included in this alert, but freezing temps are still expected to occur.

Coastal counties are not expected to see temps reach 32 degrees.

Wind Chills in the 20s likely. Check in with us on Fox Local and Fox26Houston.com for the latest forecast of a potential freeze tomorrow.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

For now, protect the P’s: People, Pipes, Pets, and Property!

We typically average our first freeze of the season on December 8th, so we are a bit later than usual.

Mid-week warm-up after cool spell

After the chilly stretch through early next week, southerly winds return by Wednesday, with temperatures warming back into the mid and possibly upper 70s by late next week.

Long range models show above average temperatures for much of Texas as we approach Christmas.