Family of man killed in Harris Co. deputy-involved shooting angry after seeing body camera video

The family of Roderick Brooks, a man killed in a deputy-involved shooting on July 8, says they’re angry over body camera footage shown to them Thursday.

The Northwest Harris County man’s sisters, along with their attorneys, had a private viewing of the video with Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and other staff Thursday afternoon.

BACKGROUND: Man who 'took control' of Harris Co. deputy sergeant's taser shot, killed: HCSO

They tell FOX 26 that HCSO showed two different versions of the video – the first was edited with commentary from a ranked HCSO deputy that would play in-between moments that led up to the shooting.

The family says they were told by deputies the other video they watched was the raw, unedited version.

In the initial report, Sheriff Gonzalez says after Sergeant Garret Hardin, an HCSO veteran, pursued Brooks over shoplifting at a nearby store, a physical struggle over the deputy’s taser is what led to the shooting.

"In the unedited footage, you can hear the officer say after the shooting occurred that Roderick was able to take control of his taser," says Attorney Justin Moore. "In the unedited footage, you can see the taser in front of Roderick, and he relinquishes control of it while he’s getting his service weapon to shoot him."

RELATED: Family of Roderick Brooks demanding justice after he was killed by HCSO officer while allegedly shoplifting

"You know how they say, Houston you got a problem? We have a problem," says Demetria Brooks-Glaze, Roderick’s sister. "He was a shoplifter. A shoplifter! He was not a bank robber! He was on his stomach. How is he going to turn around unless he’s double-jointed?"

After the shooting, HCSO says Garrett was placed on administrative leave.

Attorneys for Brooks claim the same officer was involved in another violent altercation six days prior to the July 8 shooting. However, FOX 26 has not confirmed that with HCSO.

MORE POLICE SHOOTINGS

We’re also waiting to hear more about the possible release of the body cam footage to the public, and the status of the investigation.

Roderick Brook’s family says they will not stop until they found out what happened in the incident.

Brooks’ funeral services are set for Friday morning.