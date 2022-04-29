Expand / Collapse search

Parents donate toddler's organs to help give other families a second chance at life

By and Darlene Janik Faires
Although his life was cut short, 1-year-old Rylen Cowen continues to make a huge impact on many. Rylen's parents made the selfless decision to donate his organs, so other families could have their miracle.

HOUSTON - April marked National Donate Life Month, and we will close it out with Pediatric Transplant Awareness Week.   

Rylen's organs saved five lives. The Cowan family started the Smilin' Rylen Foundation after his death, and Saturday marks their 5th Smilin' Rylen Run.  

Kidney recipient shocked to learn his donor was a baby

Brian P. Green received 1-year-old Rylen Cowen's kidney after his transplant from 20 years ago failed. He was shocked to learn the donor was just a baby, and the guilt almost made him refuse the gift. Rylen's family is grateful that he did not. They consider each other family now.

The donations will go back to some of the organizations that helped their family through their darkest time such as LifeGift, Emma's Hugs, Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep, Bo's Place, and The Ronald McDonald House Charities

LifeGift president and CEO discusses misconceptions and facts about organ donation

FOX 26 Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires speaks with LifeGift President and CEO Kevin Myer for Pediatric Transplant Awareness Month

To learn more about the Smilin' Rylen Foundation, visit their website. And to learn more about organ and tissue donation, click here