Lawyer, employee charged with stealing millions from injured clients

Two people have been charged in federal court with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, according to U.S. District Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

According to a release, 62-year-old Clyde J. Moore and 63-year-old Mark A. Broussard made their initial court appearances on Wednesday.

Officials said a federal grand jury returned the two-count indictment on April 17, which was unsealed upon their arrests.

According to the indictment, Moore is an attorney who handles personal injury cases arising from car accidents.

From approximately 2012 to 2021, he, Broussard and other employees at Clyde J. Moore Attorney at Law P.C. were allegedly involved in a scheme to defraud clients of settlement proceeds. The estimated amount of the fraud is $2.4 million.

Moore and his staff allegedly inflated the cost of medical expenses and misled injured clients to believe the firm paid certain medical providers more than they actually had, according to the charges.

As a result, clients allegedly received a smaller share of their entitled settlement funds. The charges allege the skimmed funds were diverted to the law firm’s trust account from which Moore allegedly made personal expenditures. These allegedly included luxury sports cars and his children’s private school tuition.

The indictment alleges Moore also split the stolen funds with Broussard and other members of his firm who helped to execute the scheme.

For conspiracy to commit mail fraud, Moore and Broussard face up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Moore is also charged with an additional count of mail fraud, which carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years and a possible $250,000 fine.