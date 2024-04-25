Friends, family, and community members gathered today at the Light of Christ Lutheran Church in La Porte to celebrate the life of 71-year-old Connie Elaine Fortune, who died tragically in a fire at her home earlier this week.

Connie Elaine Fortune, 71, was remembered today by friends, family, and members of the community at the Light of Christ Lutheran Church in La Porte.

Fortune was remembered for her generous spirit and dedication to helping those in need. Her selfless acts included supporting 34-year-old Sarah Leanne Flores in her struggle with addiction and homelessness. Tragically, authorities say it was Flores who set Fortune's house ablaze.

During the memorial service, Melissa Fisher, a friend of Fortune, reflected on her devotion to others. "It was her life's work, her passion, her calling," she said. "It was everything for her."

Shock and grief were palpable among attendees as they dealt with Fortune's sudden death. Lori Falkenroth, another friend, said, "She loved that girl. She was so kindhearted and such a beautiful soul, and for something like this to happen is heart-wrenching."

Flores appeared in court today facing charges of arson and murder. As the legal process unfolds, many who value Fortune's life and contributions hope for justice.

"I think she needs to sit in prison for the rest of her life and think about what she did to her family. What she did was uncalled-for," Falkenroth said.

Fortune's son, Anthony Felsher, overwhelmed with emotion, lamented the cruel timing of the event, stating that he had plans to return to living with his mother to assist with managing Flores' situation. "That’s the part that kills me the most," Felsher said. "All of this happened before I got the chance to step in to do anything to help."

As the celebration service concluded with Fortune's favorite hymn, "On Eagle's Wings," Felsher expressed his heartfelt sorrow and enduring love for his mother, wishing for one last opportunity to speak to her.

The loss of Fortune has left a void in the La Porte community, a testament to the impact of her kindness and commitment to supporting those in need.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the crime. Flores appeared in court without legal counsel and had her bond set at $500,000.