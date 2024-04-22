La Porte authorities are investigating a fire that claimed the life of a woman early Monday morning. Emergency services responded to a distress call reporting a structure fire in the 300 block of S. Virginia Street around 6:50 a.m. The La Porte Fire Department along with neighboring fire departments responded to the scene.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered challenging conditions, including heavy smoke and flames. Despite their efforts, they were unable to rescue a woman who was trapped inside the burning building.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The incident prompted a joint investigation involving the La Porte Fire Marshal’s Office and the La Porte Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division to ascertain the cause of the fire and determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic outcome.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

As of now, fire crews remain at the location, and further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.