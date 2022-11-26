Expand / Collapse search

Domestic violence homicides in Harris County dramatically rise in 2022

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

3 domestic violence homicides in Harris County in 24 hours

In a 24-hour span, Harris County had three domestic violence homicides. FOX 26's Shelby Rose spoke to Maisha Colter, CEO of Aid to Victims of Domestic Violence, about the rising statistics in the county and ways to help victims.

HOUSTON - In a 24-hour span, Harris County saw three domestic violence homicides, and it may only get worse as we enter the holiday season.

On Thanksgiving night, just before 9:30 p.m., 38-year-old Yonetsy Montriel Granado allegedly went on a shooting spree inside a Spring Branch home. He hit four people, killing his ex-wife and one other.

THANKSGIVING SHOOTING: Man charged in Thanksgiving quadruple shooting in Houston, turned himself in

Just before noon the next day, 22-year-old Lashawn Gray was killed by her ex-boyfriend on Point Park Lane and only a few hours later on Kendal Ridge Lane, a man upset about his divorce was shot to death after he showed up at the house of his estranged wife.

Suspect in Thanksgiving night deadly shooting in Spring Branch quadruple shooting arrested

Two people were shot to death and two others, including a child, were wounded when a man opened fire inside of a Houston house after Thanksgiving dinner, police say.

"Unfortunately, I’m not surprised," said Maisha Colter, the CEO of Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA). "There has been a significant rise in the number of domestic violence incidences in Harris County, and unfortunately the number of homicides have increased year over year."

POINT PARK LANE SHOOTING: Woman killed in Harris County shooting on Point Park

Colter says in 2020 the county logged 37 domestic violence homicides, and 46 in 2021.

Ex-boyfriend kills woman near Point Park in North Harris County

A deadly shooting at a Harris County apartment complex may have stemmed from domestic violence, the sheriff says.

This year, she says she's aware of at least 70, adding, "I am very discouraged. We have a lot of work to do in our community in terms of letting people understand how significant it is. Domestic violence is very, very unfortunately common."

Statistics show it gets worse over the holiday season.

KENDAL RIDGE LANE SHOOTING: Man killed in apparent domestic dispute in Kendal Ridge Lane shooting

"Sometimes those close quarters and those close dynamics bring on the level of stress that we’re not equipped to deal with," said Colter. 

However, she believes change is possible. "What I want to see happen when we have these stories is that we as a community understand how lethal it is and how risky it is and help to be a change factor for people."

MORE STORIES IN CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

It can start with just reaching out for help and there are ways to safely plan an exit. Organizations like AVDA, the Houston Area Women’s Shelter, and others are hoping with education and awareness victims feel empowered enough to do so.

"If in fact they reach out and make that step to say I need help, there is help available," Colter said. 

If you are in need of immediate help, contact the Domestic Violence Hotline at 713-528-2121.