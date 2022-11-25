Woman killed in Harris County shooting on Point Park
A deadly shooting at a Harris County apartment complex may have stemmed from domestic violence, the sheriff says.
The shooting occurred Friday at a complex in the 8500 block of Point Park.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was visiting at one of the units when she was shot by a male.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff says the suspect fled and is not in custody.
An investigation is being conducted at the scene.