A deadly shooting at a Harris County apartment complex may have stemmed from domestic violence, the sheriff says.

The shooting occurred Friday at a complex in the 8500 block of Point Park.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was visiting at one of the units when she was shot by a male.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff says the suspect fled and is not in custody.

An investigation is being conducted at the scene.