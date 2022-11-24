Expand / Collapse search

Thanksgiving night shooting: Four shot, two dead in shooting on Baggett Lane

Houston - Houston police are investigating a shooting where multiple people were shot.

The shooting occurred 1400 Baggett Lane.

According to police, an adult male and female were pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male and a 15 year old male transported in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and will release more details as it becomes available.