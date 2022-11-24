Thanksgiving night shooting: Woman dead, man critical in Uvalde Road shooting

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly Thanksgiving Day shooting.

Two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 230 Uvalde Road between Woodforest and Wallisville.

The two people were a man and a woman. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was transported to a local hospital. He's listed in critical condition.

Witnesses say two males were seen fleeing from the vehicle at the time of the shooting. They have not been identified.

If you have any information regarding this fatal shooting, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.