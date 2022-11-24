2 Houston teens shot to death in apartment complex courtyard

Two teenagers died after a shooting in the courtyard of an apartment complex in west Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday in the 11700 block of Southlake Drive.

Authorities arrived to find two males, 17 and 19 years old, with gunshot wounds.

One teen was shot in the chest and died at the scene. The other teen was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the teens lived at the complex and are believed to be related.

According to HPD, family members reported hearing gunshots and then came out to find the teens wounded.

Police believe four to five shots were fired from a handgun.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. An investigation is underway.