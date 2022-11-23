article

Two men and one woman were shot in custody exchange in north Houston.

Around 8 p.m., Houston police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 9300 block of Friendly Road.

SUGGESTED: Man fatally shot by Houston police officer, family says he was going through mental health crisis

HPD Lieutenant Crowson says a woman showed up with her new boyfriend at her ex-boyfriend's house for a child custody exchange. An altercation occurred between the new and ex-boyfriend when the new boyfriend pulled out a gun and fired shots.

According to reports, the ex-boyfriend, his mother, and his brother were shot. The woman and her new boyfriend drove off in a vehicle.

MORE STORIES IN CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Officials say the three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The child was not harmed.

The incident is currently under investigation.