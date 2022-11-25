Man killed in apparent domestic dispute in Kendal Ridge Lane shooting
Cypress, Texas - Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating what appears to be a fatal domestic dispute.
According to Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, an adult male showed up at a residence in the 27000 block of Kendal Ridge Lane possibly upset about the division of property during divorce proceedings.
There were three people at the residence, one of which was a woman believed to be his ex-wife.
The man allegedly attacked one of the adults at the location, at which time, the person being attacked retrieved a pistol and shot the man.
After being shot, the man retreated to his car where he collapsed. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are currently investigating the fatal shooting and will release more details as they become available.