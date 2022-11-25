Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating what appears to be a fatal domestic dispute.

According to Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, an adult male showed up at a residence in the 27000 block of Kendal Ridge Lane possibly upset about the division of property during divorce proceedings.

MORE HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

There were three people at the residence, one of which was a woman believed to be his ex-wife.

The man allegedly attacked one of the adults at the location, at which time, the person being attacked retrieved a pistol and shot the man.

After being shot, the man retreated to his car where he collapsed. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Thanksgiving night shooting: 4 shot, 2 dead in Houston shooting on Baggett Lane

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are currently investigating the fatal shooting and will release more details as they become available.